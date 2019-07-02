Customs and Border Protection attempts to end business with contractor involved in data breach

(CNN) The company at the center of a major data breach last month has been found "preliminarily ineligible" to conduct business with the federal government pending a final decision, according to government contracting records published Tuesday.

The company was found ineligible for federal contracting based "upon adequate evidence of conduct indicating a lack of business honesty or integrity, or a lack of business integrity" or other pending investigations, according to the records.

"Perceptics and its management categorically denies any illegal or unethical behavior, and we stand ready to meet to discuss this with the government in any setting and to demonstrate our support of the CBP mission," she said. CNN has reached out to CBP for comment.

