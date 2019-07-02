Customs and Border Protection attempts to end business with contractor involved in data breach

(CNN) The company at the center of a major data breach last month has been found "preliminarily ineligible" to conduct business with the federal government pending a final decision, according to government contracting records published Tuesday.

The company was found ineligible for federal contracting based "upon adequate evidence of conduct indicating a lack of business honesty or integrity, or a lack of business integrity" or other pending investigations, according to the records.

CNN reported last month that at least 50,000 American license plate numbers were made available on the dark web after the data breach, according to a CNN analysis of the hacked data. The company was never authorized to keep the information, the agency told CNN at the time.

