Booker introduces immigration plan aimed to 'virtually eliminate' immigration detention

Washington (CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker on Tuesday introduced a new immigration plan that would see the New Jersey senator take executive action on a range of immigration concerns on his first day in office if his presidential bid were successful.

"When kids are being stripped away from their parents and held in cages, I will not wait for Congress to solve this crisis," Booker said in a news release outlining the plan Tuesday. "On day one of my presidency, I will take immediate steps to end this administration's moral vandalism."

"Without waiting for Congress to act, Cory will stop the treatment of immigrants as criminals, close inhumane (Department of Homeland Security) facilities, end the use of for-profit detention facilities and end unnecessary barriers for refugees and those seeking asylum to virtually eliminate immigrant detention," the news release said.

Booker's plan would "virtually eliminate immigration detention," by shutting down "inhumane" border facilities and introducing civil detention standards that "call for detention as a last resort." Booker would also direct the Department of Homeland Security to phase out its contracts with private prison facilities over a three-year period.

The plan, which promises to broadly undo the Trump administration's "anti-immigrant policies," also calls for expanding access to legal counsel for immigrants, restoring and expanding protections for "as many Dreamers as possible" and the allocation of foreign aid to address the root cause of migration.

