Bernie Sanders raises $18 million in second quarter, campaign says

(CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $18 million for his Democratic presidential campaign in the second quarter of 2019, his campaign announced Tuesday.

The Sanders campaign also transferred $6 million from prior campaign accounts, bringing the total amount the campaign brought in the second quarter to $24 million.

The $18 million Sanders raised from second quarter contributions falls short of the $24.8 million that South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign announced it raised in the same period.

