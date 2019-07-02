'Baby Trump' balloon gets permit to be present for July 4 in DC

Washington (CNN) A progressive group received permission Monday for their round, diapered Donald Trump baby balloon to be present during a July 4 celebration near the location where Trump will deliver remarks celebrating the nation's birthday.

The group, Code Pink, got approval from the National Park Service to have the balloon present between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET on July 4 on a section of the National Mall near the Washington Monument.

The permit states that "all balloons are prohibited" on the National Mall, but that the service would allow the Trump balloon to be present if it adhered to certain conditions, including being "filled with cold-air only and unable to achieve flight."

Trump is set to deliver remarks nearby at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Salute to America" event, which will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the group expressed frustration with the permit, saying that it "is not in the location we requested -- within line of sight of the Lincoln Memorial where President Trump will be speaking."

Read More