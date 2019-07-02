American pride has hit an all-time low, a poll finds

Since 9/11, American pride has trended downward

In 2001, just before the September 11 attacks, Gallup captured 87% as feeling "proud" of America, and a further 55% as extremely proud. After the twin towers fell, American pride rose dramatically, with 69% and 70% feeling "extremely proud" between 2002 and 2004.

Since 2005, as the war in Iraq dragged on, however, American pride has mostly sloped southward, the polls show, to the 70% proud, and 45% extremely proud number where they now sit.

We have pride in our scientific accomplishments

Americans still have a lot of things to feel great about. We're most happy about our history of scientific accomplishments with 91% feeling pride. Similarly, 89% of us take pride in our military, and 85% expressed pride to the pollsters on matters of American culture and the arts.

But just 32% feel pride in the American political system, according to the Gallup poll.

Pride is partisan

During the Obama years, Republican pride slipped 10 points, from 78% in 2009 to 68% in 2016.

On the Democratic side, the Trump presidency has slashed extreme pride in America in half, from 45% in 2016 to just 22% this year. Meanwhile, Republican pride has been creeping up a couple points each year since the 45th president took office.