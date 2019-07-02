Rebels launch drone attack on Saudi airport, injuring 9

(CNN) A second attack in two months on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia has wounded nine people, according to a Saudi-led coalition statement.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a drone attack Tuesday on Abha International Airport , according to the Houthi-run Al-Masirah news agency. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels confirmed the drone attack and said it believed Tehran was involved in the operation.

Eight Saudis and one Indian national were among the injured, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The airport is located in the Abha mountain region, a popular vacation destination.

"The terrorist Houthi militia is continuously and immorally targeting civilians," said the Saudi-led coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki on Tuesday. "The continuation of these terror attacks in an advanced manner proves the Iranian regime's involvement in supporting the terrorist Houthi militia."

Last month, a Houthi missile struck the arrivals hall of the same airport, injuring 26.

