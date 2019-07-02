What is listeria? Everything you need to know

(CNN) Listeria is back in the news again after packages of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and butternut squash based vegetable bowl products from brands Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms were recalled.

The manufacturer of the products, Growers Express, voluntarily recalled the products after concerns about a possible contamination of the potentially fatal bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

"Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement . "Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

Here's what you need to know about the bacteria, and what happens if you get it:

What is it?

