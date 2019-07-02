A Kentucky teen sued to attend school without a chickenpox vaccine. He just lost in court -- again

(CNN) A Kentucky court of appeals sided with a health department after a teen sued the department over a policy that barred him from attending school without receiving the chickenpox vaccination.

Jerome Kunkel sued his local health department in March after he refused to get the vaccine citing his Christian faith.

Boone County Circuit Judge James Schrand sided with the Northern Kentucky Health Department in April, rejecting Kunkel's request to prevent the health department from enforcing a policy that temporarily barred students at his school who weren't immune against chickenpox from attending classes and participating in extracurricular activities.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky Court of appeals denied the teen's request for an injunction in the case on Monday.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department announced in March that all students at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Assumption Academy in Walton, Kentucky, where Kunkel was enrolled, needed to have proof they were vaccinated before they could attend school after 32 people were affected during an outbreak.