Angry citizens sue Indonesian government over growing air pollution

(CNN) Fed up about worsening air pollution in the Indonesian capital, a group of Jakarta residents is suing the country's president.

Ayu Eza Tiara, one of the lawyers working on the case, said that 31 people had joined the lawsuit in the past week, which will be filed against President Joko Widodo, as well as the country's Home Affairs Minister, Health Minister, Environmental Minister and the Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Those joining the lawsuit are ordinary citizens, including artists, academics and businessmen, according to Ayu Eza Tiara, from the Jakarta Legal Institute.

"We have been trying so far to make it clear to the government how bad the pollution is in Jakarta and its impact, by showing them data and study research," she said. "But ... they have given a negative response to us."

The government denied there had been a drop in quality air around Jakarta in the past year, and called on the media not to "dramatize" the situation.