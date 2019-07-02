Fire on Russian submersible leaves 14 crew members dead

(CNN) A fire aboard a Russian deepwater submersible killed 14 Russian crew members, state news agencies reported Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The submariners died from smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out on the craft, which was carrying out research in Russian territorial waters, according to the state-run news agency Tass.

The fire was later extinguished, Tass reported, hailing the "selfless actions of the team" on board.

The submersible, which is smaller than a submarine and has limited power reserves, is now at the naval base in Severomorsk on the Barents Sea.

An investigation into the incident is being carried out by the Russian navy's commander-in-chief, state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.

