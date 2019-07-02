Fire on Russian submersible leaves 14 crew members dead

(CNN) A fire aboard a Russian deepwater submersible killed 14 Russian crew members, state news agencies reported Tuesday, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The blaze broke out Monday while the craft was carrying out research in Russian territorial waters, and 14 submariners died from smoke inhalation, the ministry said, according to the state-run news agency Tass.

The vessel is now at the naval base in Severomorsk on the Barents Sea, and an investigation into the incident is being carried out by the Russian navy's commander-in-chief, state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.

This is a developing story.