Save big at the Microsoft Store on Surfaces, accessories and more for the 4th of July

The Microsoft Store is celebrating the Fourth of July with significant savings across Surface devices, laptops and plenty of accessories. Even better, you don't have to go to a brick-and-mortar store to get the savings, but can find them at the online store.

Here are our top picks:

For starters, you can score a Dell XPS 15 for $500 off. This 15-inch laptop is designed with gaming in mind but has plenty of power for productivity uses as well. At its core, this laptop features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen wrapped in an aluminum build. It comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 card inside, which will come in handy for photo editing and gaming alike. At $500 off, the $1,999 model combines all of this with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage.

Microsoft's Surface Headphones are seeing a $100 discount this July Fourth. For $249.99 you get a pair of over-ear headphones that handle active noise cancellation at a few levels and pack in touch controls to both ear cups. With a slide or tap of a finger, you can adjust the level of noise cancellation on the fly. Cortana, Microsoft's virtual assistant, is on board to help with requests as well.

You can score up to $50 off the Surface Book 2 or Surface Laptop 2 Essentials Bundle, while the Surface Pro 6 Essentials Bundle is down to just $1,167.98, from $1,247.98. The Surface Go Essentials Bundle is just $877.98, with a value of $947.98. These essentials bundles combine the device with a year of Office 365 and an extended warranty. With the Surface Go or Pro 6, it also includes a type cover.

Those are our top callouts from the Microsoft Store's Fourth of July sale, but you can see a few more of our favorites below.

Samsung Wireless Charger Stand ($49.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)

JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($119.95, originally $149.95; microsoft.com)

JBL Reflect Mini BT Wireless Sport Earphones ($59.99, originally $99.95; microsoft.com)

Samsung 49-inch CHG90 QLED Gaming Monitor ($899, originally $1,099; microsoft.com)

3rd Generation Nest Learning Thermostat ($189, originally $249; microsoft.com)

Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera ($159, originally $199; microsoft.com)

Nest Cam Indoor Camera ($159, originally $199; microsoft.com)

Acer Spin 5 Laptop ($599.99, originally $749.99; microsoft.com)

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop ($699, originally $799; microsoft.com)

ASUS NovaGo Convertible 2-in-1 Laptop ($649, originally $699; microsoft.com)

ASUS ZenBook Flip S ($1,299, originally $1,399; microsoft.com)

Lenovo Flex 14 ($949, originally $1,099; microsoft.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.