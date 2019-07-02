Lee Iacocca, who helped create the Ford Mustang and then rescued Chrysler in the 1980s, has died

New York (CNN Business) Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca, once one of America's highest profile business executives and credited with rescuing Chrysler from near-bankruptcy in the 1980s, has died. He was 94.

He was instrumental in the creation of the Ford Mustang and the Chrysler Minivan.

Iacocca's youngest daughter confirmed he passed away of natural causes Tuesday. He is survived by two daughters and eight grandchildren.

Born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on October 15, 1924, he would go on to lead two major American car companies.

Iacocca started working at Ford Motor Company in 1946, and was a major figure in the development of the Ford Mustang — the first vehicle of its kind. He was named president of Ford in 1970, but was fired by Henry Ford Jr. in 1978.

