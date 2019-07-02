New Delhi (CNN) At least 23 people have died, 1,000 residents have been evacuated and some public services have been suspended as India's largest city, Mumbai, experiences its worst rains in a decade.

Twenty people were killed Tuesday when a retaining wall collapsed onto huts in a settlement in the north Mumbai suburb of Malad, Mumbai's civic authority said. Three others drowned along flooded roads in the Malad area, disaster management spokesman Tanaji Kamble told CNN.

Shanty homes lay in ruins on Tuesday after a wall collapsed on them in Mumbai.

Mumbai's local government declared Tuesday a public holiday as the financial hub continued to be hit by heavy monsoon rains. The Indian Navy deployed teams in the city "to provide relief to rain hit and stranded Mumbaikars," officials tweeted.

In the eastern neighborhood of Kurla, 1,000 people were evacuated as the Mithi River overflowed.

