By Trisha Ahmed and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 3:41 PM ET, Tue July 2, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump is planning an Independence Day event, complete with battle tanks and an unprecedented move by the government.
-- House Democrats filed a lawsuit to obtain Trump's tax returns. This piles on to several other court fights in pursuit of the president's financial records.
-- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other lawmakers toured a Texas border facility on Monday. Crowds across the country are now protesting conditions at all border facilities.
    -- A fire broke out on a Russian deepwater submersible, leaving 14 crew members dead.
    -- Packages of vegetables sold under the Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms brands may be contaminated with Listeria. Here's the list of products that have been recalled.
    -- A black hospital patient went on a walk with an IV drip. He got arrested.
    -- Nike is caught in a controversy with a sneaker that featured the "Betsy Ross" version of the American flag.
    -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a hotel room Monday. The 27-year-old is the third young player to die on the Angels' team in a decade.
      -- It's so hot that highways are buckling, and mussels are cooking in their shells.
      -- 'Straight Pride Parade' organizers say they received suspicious envelopes. Here's what was in them.