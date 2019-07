(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Trump is planning an Independence Day event, complete with battle tanks and an unprecedented move by the government.

-- House Democrats filed a lawsuit to obtain Trump's tax returns. This piles on to several other court fights in pursuit of the president's financial records.

-- Packages of vegetables sold under the Trader Joe's, Green Giant and Signature Farms brands may be contaminated with Listeria. Here's the list of products that have been recalled.

-- A black hospital patient went on a walk with an IV drip. He got arrested.