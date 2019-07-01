Breaking News
A woman and a child walk on ice in the eastern area of Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, on June 30. The accumulation of hail in the streets of Guadalajara buried vehicles and damaged homes.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: Mexican city struck by rare massive hail storm

Updated 1:45 AM ET, Mon July 1, 2019

Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

A massive hail storm trapped residents of Guadalajara, one of Mexico's most populous cities, inside their homes and vehicles, and creeped inside stores and left ice mounted on top of cars making roads impassable.

Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the governor of Jalisco, which Guadalajara is the capital of, said he'd never witnessed scenes like those he saw Sunday morning.

"Hail more than a meter high, and then we wondered if climate change exists," he said on Twitter.

The government of Jalisco has been working with the Mexican Army and Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque authorities to clean and remove hail from all public roads, the governor said, as well as support citizens whose homes were affected.

Aerial view of vehicles buried in ice after hail accumulated in the streets in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 30.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images
Residents play on top of ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the Mexican city of ​​Guadalajara, on June 30.
Fernando Carranza/Reuters
Security forces and soldiers try to clear away ice after a heavy storm of rain and hail affected some areas of the city of Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, on June 30.
Fernando Carranza/Reuters
A woman and her dogs walk on ice after a massive hail storm in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 30.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images
A truck carries ice as it cleans the street after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the Mexican city of ​​Guadalajara, on June 30.
Fernando Carranza/Reuters
A man with a bike walks on ice after a hail storm in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 30.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images
A policeman stands next to vehicles buried in ice in the eastern area of Guadalajara, Mexico, on June 30.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images
Soldiers try to clear away ice as residents look on after a heavy storm of rain and hail which affected some areas of the city of ​​Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco.
Fernando Carranza/Reuters
People remain on the sidewalk of a street covered with ice in the eastern area of the Mexican city of Guadalajara, on June 30.
Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images