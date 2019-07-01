Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images A woman and a child walk on ice in the eastern area of Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, on June 30. The accumulation of hail in the streets of Guadalajara buried vehicles and damaged homes. In pictures: Mexican city struck by rare massive hail storm

A massive hail storm trapped residents of Guadalajara, one of Mexico's most populous cities, inside their homes and vehicles, and creeped inside stores and left ice mounted on top of cars making roads impassable.

Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the governor of Jalisco, which Guadalajara is the capital of, said he'd never witnessed scenes like those he saw Sunday morning.

"Hail more than a meter high, and then we wondered if climate change exists," he said on Twitter.

The government of Jalisco has been working with the Mexican Army and Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque authorities to clean and remove hail from all public roads, the governor said, as well as support citizens whose homes were affected.