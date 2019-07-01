Hubble spies slow-motion fireworks in space

Photos: Wonders of the universe The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light-years from Earth, experienced a great explosion in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope is still capturing the aftermath. This new ultraviolet image reveals the warm glowing gas clouds that resemble fireworks. Hide Caption 1 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe 'Oumuamua, the first observed interstellar visitor to our solar system, is shown in an artist's illustration. Hide Caption 2 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's impression of CSIRO's Australian SKA Pathfinder radio telescope finding a fast radio burst and determining its precise location. Hide Caption 3 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe The Whirlpool galaxy has been captured in different light wavelengths. On the left is a visible light image. The next image combines visible and infrared light, while the two on the right show different wavelengths of infrared light. Hide Caption 4 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe Electrically charged C60 molecules, in which 60 carbon atoms are arranged in a hollow sphere that resembles a soccer ball, was found by the Hubble Space Telescope in the interstellar medium between star systems. Hide Caption 5 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe These are magnified galaxies behind large galaxy clusters. The pink halos reveal the gas surrounding the distant galaxies and its structure. The gravitational lensing effect of the clusters multiplies the images of the galaxies. Hide Caption 6 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe This artist's illustration shows a blue quasar at the center of a galaxy. Hide Caption 7 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe The NICER detector on the International Space Station recorded 22 months of nighttime X-ray data to create this map of the entire sky. Hide Caption 8 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this mosaic of the star-forming Cepheus C and Cepheus B regions. Hide Caption 9 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an artist's rendering of ancient supernovae that bombarded Earth with cosmic energy millions of years ago. Hide Caption 10 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe Galaxy NGC 4485 collided with its larger galactic neighbor NGC 4490 millions of years ago, leading to the creation of new stars seen in the right side of the image. Hide Caption 11 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe Astronomers developed a mosaic of the distant universe, called the Hubble Legacy Field, that documents 16 years of observations from the Hubble Space Telescope. The image contains 200,000 galaxies that stretch back through 13.3 billion years of time to just 500 million years after the Big Bang. Hide Caption 12 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe A ground-based telescope's view of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighboring galaxy of our Milky Way. The inset was taken by the Hubble Space Telescope and shows one of the star clusters in the galaxy. Hide Caption 13 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe Hide Caption 14 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe One of the brightest planetary nebulae on the sky and first discovered in 1878, nebula NGC 7027 can be seen toward the constellation of the Swan. Hide Caption 15 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe The asteroid 6478 Gault is seen with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, showing two narrow, comet-like tails of debris that tell us that the asteroid is slowly undergoing self-destruction. The bright streaks surrounding the asteroid are background stars. The Gault asteroid is located 214 million miles from the Sun, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Hide Caption 16 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe The ghostly shell in this image is a supernova, and the glowing trail leading away from it is a pulsar. Hide Caption 17 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe Hidden in one of the darkest corners of the Orion constellation, this Cosmic Bat is spreading its hazy wings through interstellar space two thousand light-years away. It is illuminated by the young stars nestled in its core — despite being shrouded by opaque clouds of dust, their bright rays still illuminate the nebula. Hide Caption 18 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe In this illustration, several dust rings circle the sun. These rings form when planets' gravities tug dust grains into orbit around the sun. Recently, scientists have detected a dust ring at Mercury's orbit. Others hypothesize the source of Venus' dust ring is a group of never-before-detected co-orbital asteroids. Hide Caption 19 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an artist's impression of globular star clusters surrounding the Milky Way. Hide Caption 20 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's impression of life on a planet in orbit around a binary star system, visible as two suns in the sky. Hide Caption 21 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's illustration of one of the most distant solar system objects yet observed, 2018 VG18 -- also known as "Farout." The pink hue suggests the presence of ice. We don't yet have an idea of what "FarFarOut" looks like. Hide Caption 22 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is an artist's concept of the tiny moon Hippocamp that was discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope. Only 20 miles across, it may actually be a broken-off fragment from a much larger neighboring moon, Proteus, seen as a crescent in the background. Hide Caption 23 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe In this illustration, an asteroid (bottom left) breaks apart under the powerful gravity of LSPM J0207+3331, the oldest, coldest white dwarf known to be surrounded by a ring of dusty debris. Scientists think the system's infrared signal is best explained by two distinct rings composed of dust supplied by crumbling asteroids. Hide Caption 24 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's impression of the warped and twisted Milky Way disk. This happens when the rotational forces of the massive center of the galaxy tug on the outer disk. Hide Caption 25 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe This 1.3-kilometer (0.8-mile)-radius Kuiper Belt Object discovered by researchers on the edge of the solar system is believed to be the step between balls of dust and ice and fully formed planets. Hide Caption 26 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe A selfie taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge before it moves to a new location. Hide Caption 27 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe The Hubble Space Telescope found a dwarf galaxy hiding behind a big star cluster that's in our cosmic neighborhood. It's so old and pristine that researchers have dubbed it a "living fossil" from the early universe. Hide Caption 28 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe How did massive black holes form in the early universe? The rotating gaseous disk of this dark matter halo breaks apart into three clumps that collapse under their own gravity to form supermassive stars. Those stars will quickly collapse and form massive black holes. Hide Caption 29 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope captured this image of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our own Milky Way galaxy. Astrophysicists now believe it could collide with our galaxy in two billion years. Hide Caption 30 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe A mysterious bright object in the sky, dubbed "The Cow," was captured in real time by telescopes around the world. Astronomers believe that it could be the birth of a black hole or neutron star, or a new class of object. Hide Caption 31 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An illustration depicts the detection of a repeating fast radio burst from a mysterious source 3 billion light-years from Earth. Hide Caption 32 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe Comet 46P/Wirtanen will pass within 7 million miles of Earth on December 16. It's ghostly green coma is the size of Jupiter, even though the comet itself is about three-quarters of a mile in diameter. Hide Caption 33 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe This mosaic image of asteroid Bennu is composed of 12 PolyCam images collected on December 2 by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a range of 15 miles. Hide Caption 34 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe This image of a globular cluster of stars by the Hubble Space Telescope is one of the most ancient collections of stars known. The cluster, called NGC 6752, is more than 10 billion years old. Hide Caption 35 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An image of Apep captured with the VISIR camera on the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope. This "pinwheel" star system is most likely doomed to end in a long-duration gamma-ray burst. Hide Caption 36 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's impression of galaxy Abell 2597, showing the supermassive black hole expelling cold molecular gas like the pump of a giant intergalactic fountain. Hide Caption 37 of 110

Photos: Wonders of the universe An image of the Wild Duck Cluster, where every star is roughly 250 million years old. Hide Caption 38 of 110