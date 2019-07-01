Canada Day: How the country came to celebrate its history

(CNN) Canada Day wasn't always widely celebrated, or even known as Canada Day.

But over the years, Canadians have embraced the holiday, which falls on July 1 and celebrates the country's history and achievements.

Here's how it came to be and how people commemorate the occasion.

It was originally called Dominion Day

The Dominion of Canada was formed by the British Parliament on July 1, 1867 via the British North America Act (now known as the Constitution Act). The Act merged New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

