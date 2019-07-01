Breaking News

Sarin possibly found at a Facebook mailing facility in California, no employees exposed

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Mon July 1, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Firefighters check a Facebook mailing facility in California for the possible presence of sarin.
Firefighters check a Facebook mailing facility in California for the possible presence of sarin.

(CNN)Hazardous material teams are investigating the possible presence of the nerve agent sarin at a Facebook mailing facility in Menlo Park, California, authorities said Monday.

No employees have been exposed to the clear, colorless, tasteless and odorless man-made nerve agent, said Menlo Park Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said.
An item sent through one of the Menlo Park facility's mail scanning machines tested positive for sarin, according to Johnston, He said it could be a false positive and other testing is necessary to confirm the result.
Sarin Fast Facts
Sarin Fast Facts
The incident is contained to one building, which has been evacuated, Johnston said.
    Sarin is an extremely volatile nerve agent because of its ability to evaporate from liquid to gas. People are exposed to sarin through skin contact, eye contact, or by breathing it in.

    CNN's Darran Simon contributed to this report.