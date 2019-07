(CNN) Fed up with the hundreds of potholes that line Kansas City streets and a perceived lack of urgency from the city to fix them, Frank Sereno decided the best way to solve the problem was to celebrate it.

He threw a birthday party for the 3-month-old pothole on his street, complete with a slice of cake with a candle on top.

"I didn't sing to him," Sereno told CNN affiliate KCTV . "I thought about it, but it was a little bit warm, so I said, 'Well, we'll just do the cake.'"

Sure enough, within days of posting a photo of the festivities to Facebook, the public works department filled the hole.

This pothole is one of hundreds Sereno said he's spotted in the city after a particularly harsh winter shredded roads.

The hole is one of hundreds Sereno has reported to the city without a response, he said.

