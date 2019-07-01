Here's how to watch the total solar eclipse from anywhere under the sun

(CNN) No need to break out the eclipse glasses this year (unless you live within the path of totality): Astronomy lovers can livestream Tuesday's total solar eclipse over South America from the comfort of just about anywhere with WiFi.

Here are a few options

The eclipse will be visible in its totality in a narrow 70-mile radius from La Serena, Chile, to Buenos Aires, Argentina, between 4:38 p.m. and 4:44 p.m. ET.

Along with Argentina and Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay will experience a partial solar eclipse, as well as parts of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela and Panama, according to NASA.