It's so hot that mussels are cooking in their shells and highways are buckling

(CNN) Mussels are frying to death along the shores of northern California.

Jackie Sones, a research coordinator at Bodega Marine Reserve, has worked a Bodega Bay for 15 years and never she seen a sight like this before.

"When I was approaching the field site, I could see right away that hundreds of mussels were dead," Sones told CNN on Monday.

As she conducted more surveys, she discovered it was not just hundreds of mussels, but tens of thousands mussels dead along the shore.

Sones has seen similar cases before where small patches of mussels die off due to heat, but she has never witnessed something this extensive.

