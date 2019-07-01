A driver caught on video dragging a deputy with his car during a traffic stop is facing an attempted murder charge

(CNN) A Florida man is facing a charge of attempted murder after body camera and dashcam video showed him dragging a sheriff's deputy with his car during a traffic stop.

Rocky Rudolph, 38, of Apopka, Florida, was pulled over by Seminole County Sheriff's Deputy Aaron Blais Saturday.

The body camera footage released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Sunday shows the deputy and the officer having a calm, friendly interaction in the first few minutes of the traffic stop after Blais tells Rudolph he pulled him over for having tinted windows. The two men even joke with each other about the suspect's unusual name.

But things turn sour when Blais asks Rudolph if he has any marijuana in the vehicle before telling him to turn off his vehicle.

Instead, Rudolph throws the car in drive as the deputy hangs out of the window screaming for the driver to stop.

