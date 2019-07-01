What is the #BottleCapChallenge and why is everyone doing it now?

(CNN) Have your kids started kicking random bottles recently? If not, they may start soon, thanks to the latest viral internet challenge: the bottle cap challenge.

Here's how it works: The cap is placed on top of the bottle and is loosely twisted shut. The goal is to untwist the cap with a spin kick, without moving the bottle itself. The video must be shot in slow-motion for effect, of course.

The challenge started in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), and those pros made it look easy.

Here's UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway demonstrating.

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer .... hey John if you can't complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

You see how this could go terribly wrong for your middle schooler?