Bridgegate aide released from prison

(CNN) Bill Baroni, a former New Jersey official convicted in the Bridgegate scandal, was released from prison Monday afternoon following a court order, his lawyer Stephen Orlofsky told CNN.

Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was found guilty in 2016 on charges including conspiracy, fraud and civil rights deprivation in connection with the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge in 2013.

The incident, now known as Bridgegate, was an apparent act of retribution on behalf of then-Gov. Chris Christie. Prosecutors alleged the lane closures were part of a deliberate effort to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, who did not endorse Republican incumbent Christie in his 2013 re-election bid.

Baroni was sentenced in 2017 and began serving his 18-month sentence this year.

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear former Christie aide Bridget Anne Kelly 's appeal. Baroni identified himself as a respondent in Kelly's appeal, and requested to be released on bail pending the outcome of the case.

