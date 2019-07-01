Stowaway falls into London garden from Kenya Airways plane

(CNN) A stowaway is believed to have dropped from a plane flying over London, after his body fell into a residential garden on Sunday, just feet from a sunbathing man, according to reports.

The victim appeared to have fallen from the landing gear compartment of a Kenya Airways plane on approach to Heathrow Airport, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday.

One neighbor described hearing a "whomp" as the body hit the ground, the UK's Press Association (PA) news agency reported.

"He had all of his clothes on and everything. I had a closer look and saw there was blood all over the walls of the garden," the neighbor told PA.

Police were called to an address in Offerton Road in the south London neighborhood of Clapham at 15:39hrs (10:39 ET) on Sunday "after a body was discovered in a garden," the police statement read.

Read More