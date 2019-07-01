Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died

(CNN) Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday, prompting the postponement of a game with the Texas Rangers, officials said.

Skaggs, 27, was found in a hotel room in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, police said.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Skaggs was unresponsive at about 2:18 p.m. in a Hilton hotel room in Southlake, police said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No foul play is suspected at this point, police said.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family," the Angels tweeted.

