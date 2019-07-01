The Jimmy Butler trade between the 76ers and Heat is a mess. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) Jimmy Butler is hoping to take his talents to South Beach, but the trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat has become a mess.

Now, the Heat are attempting to find another trade partner as they hope to salvage the deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday night that the Miami Heat were finalizing a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for Butler.

In a sign-and-trade deal, Butler would sign a contract with the 76ers and then be traded to the Heat in exchange for Josh Richardson.