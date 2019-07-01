Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos US soccer star Megan Rapinoe celebrates scoring her first of two goals against France during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday, June 28 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. The celebration — and this photo — launched Twitter into a frenzy, with many hailing it as all-time "iconic" moment in soccer. Hide Caption 1 of 29

The Vanderbilt Commodores celebrate with the national championship trophy after defeating the Michigan Wolverines to win the Division I Men's Baseball Championship in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 26.

Gwendoline Philippe of France is punched by Jovana Prekovic of Serbia during their women's 61kg karate Group B match on Day 10 of the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, on Sunday, June 30.

Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Starling Marte slides safely into second base against Houston Astros shortstop Myles Straw in the first inning of their baseball game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, June 27.

Fireworks explode following the New York Yankees' victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the inaugural MLB London Series in London, England, on Saturday, June 29. The two-game series between the Yankees and Red Sox is the first time in history that Major League Baseball has been played in England.

Zaurbek Sidakov of Russia wrestles against Soner Demirtas of Turkey during the gold medal bout of the men's wrestling freestyle 74kg category at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday, June 26.

Fans look on during the Eastbourne International Men's Final match between Taylor Fritz and Sam Querrey at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, United Kingdom, on Saturday, June 29.

Tears roll down the face of France's forward Eugenie Le Sommer as she exits the pitch following France's loss to the United States in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals in Paris, France, on Friday, June 28.

Konstantinos Filippidis of Greece competes during the "Athens Street Pole Vault 2019" in front of Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece, on June 25.

Harry Perryman, left, of the Greater Western Sydney Giants and Aaron Francis of the Essendon Bombers clash heads during their 2019 AFL round 15 match in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, June 27.

Giant mascots, left to right, King Henry VIII, the Loch Ness Monster, Winston Churchill and Freddie Mercury race around the warning track at the end of the fourth inning of Game 1 of the MLB London series in London, England, on June 29.

Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova of Belarus competes in the women's long jump qualification rounds during the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belalrus, on Friday, June 28.

A fan looks through the fence during a Cricket World Cup match between India and Britain on Friday, June 29.

Russia's Vladislav Poliashov competes in the rings event of the men's all-around artistic gymnastics competition at the 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday, June 27.

Nelly Korda hits her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the KPMG PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, on Sunday, June 23.

Gleyber Torres of the New York Yankees, center, is held by his teammates as Luke Voit, left, prepares to throw a bucket of water on him after a game-winning walk-off single against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, June 26.

Linoy Ashram of Israel competes in the rhythmic gymnastics women's ball finals during the 2019 European Games held in Minsk, Belarus on June 23.

A Chivas fan holds a torch as red smoke fills the stands during the second half of the team's Colossus Cup soccer match against River Plate in San Diego, California, on Friday, June 28.

Japan's goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima eyes the ball during a Copa America football tournament group match at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Monday, June 24.

Nafi Lefono of the New Zealand Wheel Blacks falls and loses control of the ball during a match against the Victoria Thunder during the Wheelchair Rugby National Championship in Sydney, Australia, on June 28.

Players and match officials lie on the ground to avoid a swarm of bees during a Group Stage match of the Cricket World Cup between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Chester-le-Street, England, on June 28.

Israel's Alexander Shatilov competes in the horizontal bar event of the men's all-around artistic gymnastics competition at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus, on June 27, 2019.

Participants compete in a stand-up paddle rally organized by the National Society of Sea Rescue on the Seine river in Paris, France, on June 28.

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand is hit in the face while batting during a Group Stage match of the Cricket World Cup against Pakistan in Birmingham, England, on June 26.

Italy's Hassane Fofana prepares for the men's 110m hurdles at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus, on June 28.

Sparks fly behind a car driven by Pierre Gasly of France during final practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on June 29.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, left, and right fielder Michael Conforto reach for a pop foul by Philadelphia Phillies' Sean Rodriguez during the eighth inning of a baseball game, in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 26.

Germany's Patrick Franziska keeps his eye on the ball during the men's team table tennis gold medal match against Sweden's Jon Persson at the European Games in Minsk, Belarus, on June 29.