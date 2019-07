Yes, there will be tanks at Trump's Fourth of July event — but there's a catch

Washington (CNN) A small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles will participate in President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebrations in Washington on Thursday, US defense officials have confirmed to CNN.

However, they will not parade down Pennsylvania Avenue due to the need to protect roads and bridges.

The event is being referred to as a "Salute to America," and will feature fireworks and a speech from Trump.

A US defense official said that the current plan is to have a very small number of armored vehicles participate as part of a "static display" at the event on the National Mall. The vehicles will not be moving thereby reducing the chance of damaging local infrastructure. The number of vehicles will be very small with the current plan to have two M1 Abrams tanks, two Bradley fighting vehicles and an armored M88 Recovery Vehicle, along with an "appropriate" number of accompanying personnel.

Earlier in his administration, Trump had announced his intent to hold a military parade on Veterans Day in Washington, DC, however he canceled those plans following estimates that put the cost of such a parade at tens of millions of dollars.

Read More