Yes, there will be tanks at Trump's Fourth of July event — but there's a catch

Washington (CNN) A small number of M1 Abrams tanks and other armored vehicles will participate in President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebrations in Washington on Thursday, US defense officials have confirmed to CNN.

However, they will not parade down Pennsylvania Avenue due to the need to protect roads and bridges.

A US defense official said that the current plan is to have a very small number of armored vehicles participate as part of a "static display" at the event on the National Mall. The vehicles will not be moving thereby reducing the chance of damaging local infrastructure. The number of vehicles will be very small with the current plan to have two M1 Abrams tanks, two Bradley fighting vehicles and an armored M88 Recovery Vehicle, along with an "appropriate" number of accompanying personnel.

Trump blamed local Washington officials for the high costs of the canceled parade.

Military planners had determined that the now-canceled parade was not going to feature tanks or other tracked vehicles due to concerns they could damage infrastructure.

A Pentagon memo said the parade will "include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks," adding that "consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure."

By not having the tanks and Bradleys drive on DC streets as part of the July 4th festivities, planners hope to avoid any potential damage. As there are currently no armored vehicles stationed in DC, the vehicles are likely to be brought into DC via trains and transported to the location on the back of trucks.

The Washington Post was first to report Trump wanted tanks to take part in the July 4 event.

Other military assets will participate including the US Navy's flight demonstration team the Blue Angels and ceremonial units such as the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the US Army Band ("Pershing's Own"), and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Team.

One military official told CNN that F-35 stealth jets will also likely participate.

The Pentagon declined to comment on any costs associated with the July 4th celebration and with the units associated.

A spokesperson for the military's National Capital Region/US Army Military District of Washington referred CNN to the Department of the Interior, which did not respond to questions.

Officials told CNN that the White House has been actively involved in the planning of the celebration and had asked the Pentagon not to discuss details prior to the event.

A US military official told CNN last week that the cost of using military assets in this year's July Fourth celebration was estimated to be less than $1 million and that the military personnel involved are to be drawn from units based in the Washington area, helping to drive down costs.

The Department of Interior previously confirmed that Trump will give his "Salute to America" address on the National Mall this July Fourth, an unusual move by the President.

Trump and other presidents have previously held events at the White House to celebrate the nation's birthday, but typically have not been present at the traditional large celebrations on the Mall.