18 senior Pentagon roles are currently filled by temporary officials or vacant

Washington (CNN) Eighteen of the most senior roles at the Pentagon lack permanent appointees, the Department of Defense confirmed to CNN on Monday, providing a complete list of positions currently being filled by temporary officials.

It is a reflection of the Department of Defense's ongoing struggle to establish an unprecedented transition plan aimed at ensuring continuity of leadership at the highest levels while there is still no confirmed secretary of defense.

The top priority is to get Mark Esper's nomination to the Senate Armed Services Committee so a confirmation hearing for the acting secretary of defense can be scheduled quickly. Esper stepped into the acting position following the dramatic implosion of Patrick Shanahan's nomination last month.

Due to federal regulations, Esper is expected to have to instantly step down as the acting secretary during that confirmation process, several officials have said. Government lawyers are looking to see if there are any loopholes that could keep him in the job through a confirmation vote, a defense official previously told CNN.

Still, it is now increasingly likely that Navy Secretary Richard Spencer will be named acting defense secretary for a brief period when Esper is formally nominated for the permanent role, making him the third acting defense secretary to serve under President Donald Trump.

