Hickenlooper shakes up campaign as he fails to gain traction

(CNN) John Hickenlooper is shaking up his campaign, multiple sources tell CNN, allowing his campaign manager, finance director and spokeswoman to leave as the former Colorado governor fails to gain traction in the expansive Democratic presidential primary field.

Hickenlooper is not on the cusp of dropping out of the race, a senior Democrat who spoke to the governor Monday night tells CNN. He has not sugarcoated things to his staff and has acknowledged how hard it has been to break through, the Democrat said, but he has no plans to leave before the debate later this month in Detroit.

"He's staying in," the senior Democrat said, adding that Hickenlooper will reassess after the debate.

Campaign Manager Brad Komar, Finance Director Dan Sorenson and Communications Director Lauren Hitt have all either left or are in the process of leaving Hickenlooper's campaign, sources tell CNN. The staffers were not let go, the source said, and others could be leaving soon.

