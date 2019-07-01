Schumer: Trump entering North Korea to meet with Kim 'one of the worst few days in American foreign policy'

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday hit President Donald Trump over his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday, calling it "one of the worst few days in American foreign policy."

Trump's visit with Kim was a moment that marked the first time a sitting US president has set foot in North Korea but it produced only an agreement between the two nations to restart talks about North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Schumer took issue with how little Trump received for a visit that he viewed as a concession.

"He admires these strongmen," Schumer told CNN's Anderson Cooper on "Anderson Cooper 360" Tuesday. "He doesn't have principles about what rule of law is, what a democracy is. You know, Anderson, this was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy, in American diplomatic history, in a long time."

Schumer called the meeting an extension of Trump's "erratic" foreign policy, which "hurts us in the long run."

"Praising dictators, messing up foreign policy left and right, what he did in North Korea giving Kim Jong Un what he wanted, calling him a friend, patting him on the back, and getting nothing, absolutely nothing in return," he said.

Read More