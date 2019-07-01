Monopolies are killing the American Dream. We must keep them in check

Sally Hubbard is director of strategic enforcement at the Open Markets Institute and a former assistant attorney general in the New York AG Antitrust Bureau. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

Monopolies are an important issue in the 2020 presidential campaign and even took the center stage at the first of last week's Democratic debates, with Elizabeth Warren pronouncing early on that she wanted to return government to the people.

Monopolies are destroying the American Dream.

Market concentration causes wages to stagnate because it reduces competition for labor. Companies can pay their employees less without having to worry about losing them to competitors. One study found a 17% decline in wages when a labor market goes from the 25th percentile to the 75th percentile in concentration.

Lower wages, higher prices and the squeezing of suppliers and creators amounts to billions of dollars in wealth transfer to companies with market power. C-suite executives and corporate shareholders are the ones who win when monopolies and oligopolies reign, meaning that the top 0.1% capture the bulk of monopoly rents.

Warren, who has made antitrust a cornerstone of her campaign, understands the widespread harms of an economy that lacks competition. "There is way too much consolidation now in giant industries in this country," she said in the debate . "That hurts workers. It hurts small business. It hurts independent farmers. It hurts our economy overall. And it helps constrict real innovation and growth in this economy."

Warren has advanced a plan for combating monopoly power in Big Tech that includes breaking up tech platforms, like Google, Facebook and Amazon, and requiring them to meet a standard of fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory dealing with users and unwinding the companies' anti-competitive mergers. She also has a plan for tackling the growing consolidation among big agribusinesses and "un-rigging" the rules that work against farmers.

Other candidates have advanced their own proposals to tackle growing monopoly powers in the United States.

Cory Booker last year introduced a bill to put a moratorium on agriculture mergers, and said during the debate that he would appoint judges that will enforce antitrust law and "have a DOJ and a Federal Trade Commission that will go through the processes necessary to check this kind of corporate concentration."

Bernie Sanders has proposed a series of reforms that aim to level the playing field for farmers and farmworkers that include a similar moratorium on agricultural mergers, as well as the breaking up of agribusiness.

All of these proposals are steps in the right direction. Both stronger antitrust enforcement and sector-by-sector anti-monopoly policies are needed. Although weakening monopolies' grip on America will not solve all our problems, we will not be able to solve our problems without doing so.

Even the horrific abuses at the border are inseparable from the problem of our rigged economy. Widespread inequality has made so many Americans powerless that they rebuke America's historic role as a haven for the powerless. The politics of hate have made immigrants the scapegoats for Americans' powerlessness, while providing cover for the already powerful to amass even more power.

"For all the American citizens out there who feel you are falling behind or feel the American dream is not working for you, the immigrants didn't do that to you," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said during the debate. "The big corporations did that to you."

Certainly, the problem of corporate power having undue influence on our democracy is not a new one. But monopolies and oligopolies are like corporate power on steroids. A handful of companies having unprecedented wealth means that political power, just like economic power, is highly concentrated among the few.

"We are a democracy," said Warren, "and the way a democracy is supposed to work is the will of the people matters."

Any candidate who is not willing to take on corporate power and monopoly power is destined to fail at fixing the problems that threaten the American Dream and our democracy. Keep that in mind when you make your pick.