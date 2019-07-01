Six killed, 51 schoolchildren injured in Taliban attack on Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least six people were killed and 116 more were wounded during a Taliban attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul, authorities said Monday.

The Taliban targeted the Afghan Ministry of Defense logistics center at around 8:55 a.m. local time with a car bomb followed by a ground assault, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

Officials said 51 schoolchildren were among the injured. Five schools were damaged in the attack, an Education Ministry spokesman said.

Security forces waged an eight-hour gun battle with insurgents before the attack was neutralized. All five of the fighters who had attacked the logistics center were killed, Rahimi said.

The logistics center is in an area that houses a number of government offices and a local TV station.