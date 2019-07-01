Anger as US envoys attend opening of controversial Jerusalem archaeological site

(CNN) The US Ambassador to Israel inaugurated a contentious archaeological dig in Jerusalem Sunday, in an act which a senior Palestinian official described as that of an "extremist Israeli settler."

David Friedman , along with White House Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and Sara Netanyahu , wife of the Israeli Prime Minister, were among those present at the inauguration of the Pilgrimage Road site, in the Silwan neighborhood of East Jerusalem, whose population is overwhelmingly Palestinian.

Pilgrimage Road is part of a large archaeological dig in the area, which lies just to the south of the Old City, known as The City of David.

Israeli archaeologists say it is the ancient road used by Jewish pilgrims on their way to the Temple Mount around two millennia ago. Advocates of the project say it continues to unearth new discoveries about the history of Jerusalem at the end of what is known as the Second Temple period.

Friedman and others wielded sledgehammers to break through a wall and open up a tunnel, dug over the last six years and said to run along the route of Pilgrimage Road.

