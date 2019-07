Drunk driving kills someone every 48 minutes. And July is the deadliest month

(CNN) America's star-spangled birthday is a dangerous time to be on the road.

More people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The 4th of July is a big factor.

"Backyard barbecues, fireworks displays and other festivities surrounding the Fourth of July holiday often include drinking, making it one of the deadliest holidays of the year," said Helen Witty, national president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, in a statement.

It's not just the day that's deadly. The accompanying weekend is also prime for drunk driving.

