Kaley Cuoco to star in TV thriller 'Flight Attendant'

(CNN) "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has been making big plans since her hit CBS sitcom ended earlier this year.

The actress will star in "The Flight Attendant," a thriller based on Chris Bohjalian's best-selling novel about a woman who gets caught in a web of deceit after waking up in a Dubai hotel room next to a dead body -- and not knowing how she got there. The one-hour drama will air on WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service with playwright and TV writer Steve Yockey (The CW's "Supernatural") adapting the novel.

Cuoco and Yockey are both executive producing the project, along with uber-producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (The CW's "Arrow" and "Riverdale"). Suzanne McCormack, who is the senior vice president of Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions, is co-executive producer.

This project is part of multi-faceted new overall deal with Cuoco that also includes a new pod deal for Yes, Norman, which allows the company to develop other original TV projects for broadcast, cable or streaming services