NBA 2K20 will land on September 6, and you can preorder it now

Story highlights NBA 2K20 will land on September 6 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows

The standard, deluxe and legend editions of NBA 2K20 are available for preorder now

Like clockwork, 2K Sports is back with its latest iteration of NBA 2K. NBA 2K20 will be arriving on September 6 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows. But there's much more to the story.

Anthony Davis, a six-time NBA All-Star, will grace the cover of the standard and deluxe editions for the second time, while 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade will be on the cover of the Legend Edition of the game. Both these players are Olympic gold medalists.

And preordering either the standard, deluxe or Legend Edition of NBA 2K20 will get you some sweet perks. For $59.99 across all platforms, a preorder of NBA 2K20 standard will get you 5,000 in virtual currency, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, 5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, a MyPLAY Clothing Capsule, 10 MyTEAM League Packs and 5 Heat Check Packs.

A preorder of the deluxe edition gives you 35,000 in virtual currency, 10,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, a MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, 10 MyTEAM League Packs, 10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs and a Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card for $79.99. It will launch for all platforms as a digital download, so make sure you have available storage ahead of the September 6 launch.

Last but not least, NBA 2K20 Legend Edition will cost $99.99 for all platforms and come in both physical and digital formats. It will feature Dwyane Wade on the cover, and a preorder gets you 100,000 in virtual currency, 50,000 MyTEAM Points, 20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts, a MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule, a MyPLAYER Apparel Collection, a MyPLAYER Shoe Collection, 20 MyTEAM League Packs, 20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs, 5 MyTEAM Theme Packs and two Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards.

Luckily for fans of the series, NBA 2K20 is only a few months away. While not much is known yet about the updated gameplay and new features, it's likely to be one of the definitive basketball games of the year. In the meantime, you can preorder with ease and watch a teaser trailer below.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.