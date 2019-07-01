London (CNN Business) Electric vehicles have been hailed as part of the answer to the climate crisis, but for some people they represent a new danger.

Pedestrians can struggle to hear quiet electric and hybrid vehicles coming, which presents a particular risk for blind and visually impaired people.

Vehicles will have to produce a sound when reversing, or driving below 12 miles per hour, according to the UK government.

The sound, produced by an acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS), will be similar to that of a standard internal combustion engine, and drivers will be able to temporarily disable it if they want.