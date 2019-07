(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Police are firing tear gas into the crowd as protesters flee Hong Kong's government headquarters.

-- Iran says its uranium stockpiles now surpass limits set by the nuclear deal. A plan to breach the caps was threatened in retaliation for US sanctions.

-- Rapper Lil Nas X shared a series of cryptic social media posts hinting that he identifies as gay.

-- Parkland survivor Emma González called Madonna's "God Control" music video "horrible " because of the mass shooting scene.

-- Taylor Swift described the sale of her music catalog to a company owned by music manager Scooter Braun as her "worst case scenario."

-- The Church of England released a series of social media guidelines to try to create a happier atmosphere on the internet.