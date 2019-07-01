(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Police are firing tear gas into the crowd as protesters flee Hong Kong's government headquarters.
-- Iran says its uranium stockpiles now surpass limits set by the nuclear deal. A plan to breach the caps was threatened in retaliation for US sanctions.
-- Rapper Lil Nas X shared a series of cryptic social media posts hinting that he identifies as gay.
-- Parkland survivor Emma González called Madonna's "God Control" music video "horrible" because of the mass shooting scene.
-- Taylor Swift described the sale of her music catalog to a company owned by music manager Scooter Braun as her "worst case scenario."
-- Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million in his second quarter. Here's how he did it.
-- July 1 is Canada Day. Here's how to celebrate.
-- The Church of England released a series of social media guidelines to try to create a happier atmosphere on the internet.
-- New Yorkers can no longer use styrofoam after this ban went into place today.
-- This street crossing is said to be the busiest in the world. Here is where it is.