A Mexican city was covered in ice after a freakish summer hailstorm

(CNN) Guadalajara had been enjoying a sweaty summer for the past few weeks until the weekend brought a shocking surprise.

The Mexican city woke up Sunday morning to more than 3 feet of ice in some areas after a heavy hailstorm swept through the region.

As government officials scrambled to contain the damage and clear up roads, residents captured jaw-dropping footage of vehicles and residences swallowed by ice.

"Hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists," he said on Twitter.

