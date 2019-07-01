A Mexican city was covered in ice after a freakish summer hailstorm

(CNN) Guadalajara had been enjoying a sweaty summer for the past few weeks until the weekend brought a shocking surprise.

The Mexican city woke up Sunday morning to more than 3 feet of ice in some areas after a heavy hailstorm swept through the region.

As government officials scrambled to contain the damage and clear up roads, residents captured jaw-dropping footage of vehicles and residences swallowed by ice.

Enrique Alfaro Ramirez, the governor of Jalisco, of which Guadalajara is the capital, said he'd never witnessed scenes like those he saw Sunday morning.

"Hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists," he said on Twitter.

