In Pictures: Historic meeting between Trump and Kim at the DMZ

Susan Walsh/AP President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, on Sunday, June 30.

President Donald Trump shook hands with Kim Jong Un on Sunday and took 20 steps into North Korea, making history as the first sitting US leader to set foot in the hermit kingdom.

The meeting at the Korean Demilitarized Zone -- their third in person -- came a day after Trump raised the prospect of a border handshake in a tweet and declared he'd have "no problem" stepping into North Korea. While inside North Korean territory, they shook hands and patted each other's backs before returning across the border to the South.

Trump said he was "proud to step over the line" and thanked Kim for the meeting.

The US President said he's invited Kim to the White House, and both leaders have agreed to restart talks after nuclear negotiations stalled.

"We just had a very, very good meeting with Chairman Kim," Trump told reporters after parting with Kim at the Korean border.