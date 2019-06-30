Man breaks in to rob a Florida Wendy's but stops to make himself dinner first

(CNN) He's the "modern day Hamburglar," police say, and he was caught on camera making himself a burger before robbing a Florida Wendy's.

Patrick Benson, 34, was arrested Saturday and charged with burglary, grand theft and attempted burglary, according to a news release from the Martin County Sheriff's Office. Security footage at the Jensen Beach restaurant appears to catch Benson in the act and also reveals a strange part of his process.

After breaking the windows with a brick or large rocks after hours, Benson started up the grill, made himself a burger and ate it, the sheriff's office said. Only after his meal did he grab the safe and make his escape.

His may be a unique case, but it was not the only time he did it.

"The suspect has been successful at forcing his way into two restaurants cooking himself some dinner -- then stealing what he can't consume," the sheriff's office said Friday.

Read More