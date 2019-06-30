(CNN) A group of about 10 protesters blocked the San Francisco Pride parade for about an hour Sunday.

Still going: sign in the crowd with "POLICE ARE ENEMIES" pic.twitter.com/2VWRL6uZAw — 🌸 jessy w, ohio flag stan 🌸 (@jessiealene) June 30, 2019

San Francisco police said in a statement that the protesters blocked the parade route at 11 a.m. at Market Street near Sixth Street and that police attempted to contact them.

"The protesters broke down barricades and threw water bottles at officers," the statement said. "Police took two people into custody during the incident. Information on their arrest is pending."

Police said that after Pride event organizers made contact with the protesters, the protesters agreed to leave the street at noon and reopen the parade route.

CNN affiliate KBHK reported the protesters linked arms through pipes painted with the rainbow colors and lay down on the street.

