She worried her son with autism would bother his seatmate on the plane. Instead, they ended up travel buddies.

(CNN) When her 7-year-old son had to fly solo to visit his dad, Alexa Bjornson was a little worried.

Bjornson's son, Landon Bjornson, has autism, and traveling can be difficult for him. Because the mom didn't know how Landon would fare on his own, she gave her son a note to present to the passenger next to him.

The message explained that Landon has high-functioning autism and might frequently ask "Are we there yet?" She also included $10 for the person for helping her son feel safe and comfortable.

"I thought, how do I make it so whoever's sitting next to him won't look at him as a burden but more of like, I can help this kiddo get through the day," Bjornson told CNN affiliate KATU.

Ben Pedraza ended up sitting next to Landon, but he didn't need any cash incentive to enjoy a great flight with Landon. They were heading from Las Vegas to Oregon on Thursday.

