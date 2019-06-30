She worried her son with autism would bother his seatmate on the plane. Instead, they became friends

(CNN) When her 7-year-old son had to fly solo to visit his dad, Alexa Bjornson was a little worried.

Bjornson's son, Landon, has autism, and traveling can be difficult for him. Because the mom didn't know how Landon would fare on his own, she gave her son a note to present to the passenger next to him.

The message explained that Ben has high-functioning autism and might frequently ask "Are we there yet?" She also included $10 for the person for helping her son feel safe and comfortable.

"I thought, how do I make it so whoever's sitting next to him won't look at him as a burden but more of like, I can help this kiddo get through the day," Bjornson told CNN affiliate KATU.

Ben Pedraza ended up sitting next to Landon, but he didn't need any cash incentive to enjoy a great flight with Landon. They were heading from Las Vegas to Oregon on Thursday.

